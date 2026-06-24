Pride Night game CANCELED after baseball players refuse rainbow jerseys: ‘This is how you change the culture’

Minor league baseball team the York Revolution forfeited their Pride Night game on June 18 after fewer than nine players on the 28-man roster were willing to wear Pride uniforms — which featured jerseys with rainbow sleeves.

General manager Ben Shipley said that he was “disappointed” the team “was at this point.”

“I recognize the players' plight and their unwillingness to cross their line. I also think tolerance is not acceptance. I was just asking for tolerance from the team, and they were unwilling to navigate that with me,” Shipley explained.

“No,” BlazeTV host Pat Gray comments. “You were asking for them to participate. That is not tolerance. That’s promoting something that they have religious convictions against.”

“They’re not paid to wear rainbow colors,” he adds.

“That was a political statement they were asked to endorse, and they refused to,” executive producer Keith Malinak says.

“And this is how you change the culture. And this is what we’ve been begging young girls, young women to do when faced with dudes that want to compete against them,” he continues.

“And if they have to cancel the event, they have to cancel it. That’s how you change this mindset,” he adds.

“But that’s how committed the officials on the team were to this,” Gray says, “that they’d rather not even play baseball.”

“They still donated 10 grand to some gay charity, too,” Malinak adds.

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