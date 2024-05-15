Mom fights back after son accused of racism for using term 'illegal alien'

In North Carolina, 16-year-old Christian McGhee found himself suspended and allegedly branded a racist for using the term “illegal alien” in class.

Christian had reportedly asked his teacher if a conversation in class was centered around “spaceship aliens” or “illegal aliens who need green cards.”

“Was he quoting president Bill Clinton who used that same phrase in a State of the Union speech?” Keith Malinak asks.

The boy's mother is thankfully not having it and has come to his defense.

“On April 9, my son received a write-up stating that he violated a board of education policy by using or making a racially motivated comment saying that an alien needs a green card,” the mother said to the school board.

“There is nothing inappropriate about saying aliens need green cards, and there certainly isn’t a case for racism due to the fact that alien is not a race,” she said, continuing, “this board’s policies do not prevent students from using the word alien, illegal alien, green card, nor does it state that these words are racially insensitive or abusive.”

The mother also revealed that while none of the board members have responded to her emails regarding what’s been done to her child, two of the board members have sent messages to county leaders and residents with her personal arrest record from 14 years ago.

They also encouraged them to post the record on social media.

“These posts were sent around my child’s school. Two members of this board too busy to hear a mother’s cry, yet not too busy to assault her character in one more attempt to hurt her child,” she said.

Her arrest was for possession of pain medication, which she was sentenced to six years time served. Since her arrest, she’s “spoken publicly over 30 times in many states regarding addiction.”

“Your weak attempt to assault my character has failed, but your malicious character has been highlighted,” she added.

“That’s great, wow,” Pat Gray says, impressed.

