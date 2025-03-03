Never-ending WASTE: Taxpayers fund Ukrainian pickle maker?

The saga of government waste via the U.S. Agency for International Development is seemingly never-ending, as recent reports sent to the Federalist reveal USAID has spent millions of American taxpayer dollars on increasingly ridiculous causes.

The reports reveal USAID allegedly funneled $148,000 to a Ukrainian pickle maker.

“I guess that guy or woman is going to be really pissed when they’re not getting their money to make pickles,” Pat Gray of “Pat Gray Unleashed” comments.

“Remember,” Keith Malinak jumps in, “Ukraine needed every cent we could send them to help in their effort to stop the invasion of Vladimir Putin and Russia.”

These findings, uncovered by Republican Iowa Senator Joni Ernst’s staff, also revealed that USAID allegedly funneled $150,000 to a knitwear company and cash to fashion photographers for Paris Fashion Week.

Allegedly, $300,000 went to a “pet-tracking app,” approximately $300,000 to a “dog-collar manufacturer,” and approximately another $109,000 to a “pet-food-packaging producer.”

“It’s also been revealed that, and this is no surprise of course, that the anti-DOGE demonstrations were funded by none other than George Soros. So we’re paying for demonstrations against a group that’s trying to show us how we’re wasting money,” Malinak comments.

“Ironic,” Gray laughs.

“It’s no wonder we’re $37 trillion in debt. How could we not be with this kind of stuff going on?” he adds.

