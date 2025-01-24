Trump fires back at insufferably woke bishop who lectured him on trans kids and illegal immigrants: 'Nasty'

On Tuesday, Episcopal Bishop Mariann Edgar Budde led a traditional inaugural prayer service at Washington National Cathedral.

However, her “prayer” felt more like a lecture, and her status as a member of the clergy felt more like a guise for political activism.

In her prayer, Budde pleaded with Trump on behalf of scared transgender children and illegal immigrants despite the clear policies of the new administration — the government will recognize only two genders, male and female, and illegal immigration, via several executive orders, is ending.

Jeffy and Keith Malinak of “Pat Gray Unleashed” play the footage of this “prayer.” See if you can stomach it.

Here’s a snippet of Budde’s sermon:

Let me make one final plea, Mr. President. Millions have put their trust in you, and as you told the nation yesterday, you have felt the providential hand of a loving God. In the name of our God, I ask you to have mercy upon the people in our country who are scared now. There are gay, lesbian, and transgender children in Democratic, Republican, and Independent families, some who fear for their lives.

The people who pick our crops and clean our office buildings, who labor in poultry farms and meat packing plants, who wash the dishes after we eat in restaurants, who work the night shifts in hospitals — they may not be citizens or have the proper documentation, but the vast majority of immigrants are not criminals. They pay taxes and are good neighbors. They are faithful members of our churches and mosques, synagogues, gurudwaras, and temples. ... God teaches us that we are to be merciful to the stranger, for we were all once strangers in this land.

The looks on Trump and JD Vance’s faces as Bishop Budde delivered this lecture can only be described as nauseated, exasperated, and uninspired.

Immediately following the service, a reporter asked Trump what he thought about the prayer.

Trump, in his typical New Yorker fashion, said: “What did you think? Did you like it? Did you find it exciting? Not too exciting, was it? I didn’t think it was a good service, no. ... They can do much better.”

Later, on Truth Social, he underscored this comment with the following opprobrium:

To hear the panel’s commentary on Bishop Budde and Trump’s response, watch the clip above.

Want more from Pat Gray?

To enjoy more of Pat's biting analysis and signature wit as he restores common sense to a senseless world, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.