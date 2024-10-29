Leftists compare Trump to Nazis after MSG rally draws a crowd of nearly 100,000

With less than two weeks to go before Election Day, Donald Trump’s campaign just keeps looking better.

And shockingly, New York City just turned out big-time for the former president.

Not only did the mayor, Eric Adams, tell his party to tone down the divisive and harmful rhetoric regarding Trump, but a rally Trump held at Madison Square Garden completely sold out — and the crowd outside was even bigger.

“That place was packed,” Pat Gray of “Pat Gray Unleashed” comments. “What does it seat, 20,000?”

The NYPD released the official count of those in attendance, with Madison Square Garden at 19,500 people and 75,000 people outside the arena rallying in support of Trump’s campaign.

“And it’s a Nazi rally, because in 1939, Nazis held a rally at Madison Square Garden,” Gray comments, poking fun at the Democrats who have compared the two.

“So what I just heard you say is Billy Joel is a Nazi,” Keith Malinak comments, as Billy Joel has also sold out Madison Square Garden many times. “If you go to Madison Square Garden and a big crowd shows up, you must be a Nazi.”

Want more from Pat Gray?

To enjoy more of Pat's biting analysis and signature wit as he restores common sense to a senseless world, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.