WATCH: Lara Trump talks RNC strategies, Project 2025, and all the issues Americans ACTUALLY care about

Among the long list of things we won’t miss about Joe Biden is his constant lying about Donald Trump.

“Nothing enrages me more than Joe Biden and his flatout lies about what Donald Trump has said in the past, continually lying about him,” Pat Gray tells Lara Trump, who joined the show to shed light on the party’s plan to address the ongoing deception from Biden, Harris, and the DNC.

Even though Snopes and other fact-checker platforms have debunked several of Biden’s lies about Trump, the president continues to perpetuate them every time he’s near a microphone.

“How do you combat that?” Pat asks.

“They know they have failed the American people, so they know they can only operate in lies,” Lara says, pointing to the lie that Donald Trump instituted a “federal abortion ban” when he actually just pushed the issue back to the states.

“The only way you can [combat] that is actually show Donald Trump in his own words and show what he truly said,” she continues, referencing how the left and its media allies spread the lie that Trump said that “neo-nazis and white supremacists” were “very fine people” when he, in fact, said that those extremist groups should be “condemned totally.”

Pat then brings up Project 2025 and the hysteria Democrats are raising over its supposed radicalism.

“All of the proposals I’ve seen are pretty reasonable,” he says of the Heritage Foundation’s policy recommendations.

“These are things that just make sense for the conservative party. Is that something Donald feels is necessary to distance himself from?” he asks.

“There are some ideas in there that are very productive and would be great for this country. There are some ideas in there that might be a little more extreme, and the problem is Donald Trump hasn’t had anything to do with Project 2025,” Lara explains, noting that falsely pinning Project 2025 on Trump is yet another example of the left’s efforts to make him look “extreme and crazy.”

She goes on to explain why the left avoids addressing the issues Americans actually want to hear about, like “how they get inflation down, how they get more money in their pockets, how we bring the prices of gas down, close our southern border, bring our troops back home, make sure that we are not engaged in foreign wars and sending money overseas.”

“That's not what Democrats want to talk about because they know they've taken the country in the wrong direction on all of those issues,” she says.

To hear more of the conversation, watch the clip above.

