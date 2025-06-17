California Wiener wants to ban masks for cops

Notorious California state Sen. Scott Wiener and a fellow Democrat have introduced legislation that would prevent members of law enforcement — from the lowliest local cops to federal immigration agents — from wearing face coverings.

On Monday, Wiener of San Francisco and Assembly Public Safety Committee Chair Jesse Arreguín of Oakland introduced the No Secret Police Act, which would make wearing a mask a misdemeanor for on-duty officers.

"We’re seeing the rise of secret police — masked, no identifying info, even wearing army fatigues — grabbing & disappearing people. It’s antithetical to democracy & harms communities," Wiener posted to X. "The No Secret Police Act can help end the fear & chaos this behavior creates in communities."

'They're being doxxed all over the place.'

"What we have been seeing in the last few weeks are law enforcement — some local, some federal — who are wearing masks to completely hide their faces while they are carrying out deportation and other enforcement activities," added Arreguín, according to KABC-TV.

Border czar Tom Homan has repeatedly insisted that ICE agents must wear masks to guard against doxing. "They're being doxxed all over the place," he told Blaze Media co-founder Glenn Beck last month. "Their pictures are being put on telephone poles in major cities. These officers are under great threat. They identify them. They put their home, they put the phone numbers or home address. It's just ridiculous."

Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

The proposed legislation does permit some exceptions for SWAT members and those wearing medical or safety masks to protect themselves against airborne disease and wildfires that regularly rage through the state. Face shields will also be permitted for those combatting riots, so long as their faces are still visible.

The New York Post noted that masked rioters on the streets of Los Angeles were caught on camera committing horrific acts of violence, including against police.

However, as the No Secret Police Act notes, existing California law already prohibits wearing "a mask, false whiskers, or any personal disguise, as specified, with the purpose of evading or escaping discovery, recognition, or identification while committing a public offense, or for concealment, flight, evasion, or escape from arrest or conviction for any public offense."

