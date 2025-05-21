Tom Homan to Glenn Beck: Tim Walz 'disgusting' for comparing ICE to 'Gestapo' — Eric Swalwell not 'above the law'

Tom Homan fired back at Democrats for demonizing federal agents and called Minnesota Governor Tim Walz (D) "disgusting" for his remarks about ICE agents.

The director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement spoke to BlazeTV host Glenn Beck and explained that while Democrats are making a scene at the gates of immigration facilities, his agents are hard at work making the streets safer.

Homan responded directly to comments from Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) and the Minnesota governor, who both had disparaging remarks about entities under Homan's control.

In a post on his X page, Swalwell said, "A red line has been crossed. Trump is prosecuting his political enemies in Congress. This is just the beginning. We must take whatever we've done before to show dissent and go one rung higher.”

'You cross that line, we're going to seek prosecution.'

At the same time, Walz said that Trump has been employing a "modern-day Gestapo" that is "scooping folks up off the streets."

"They're in unmarked vans, wearing masks, being shipped off to foreign torture dungeons," Walz claimed.

Homan wasted no time addressing the statements.

Activists blocked the entrance to the ICE Delaney Hall Detention Center in New Jersey on May 12, 2025. Photo by Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu via Getty Images

Baffled by Swalwell's comments, the director called it "ridiculous" for the congressman to act as if ICE was going after "political prisoners."

Regarding Walz's claims, Homan said there was a very good reason his agents have been wearing masks.

"Because they're being doxxed all over the place. Their pictures are being put on telephone poles in major cities. These officers are under great threat. They identify them. They put their home, they put the phone numbers or home address. It's just ridiculous."

Adding that he felt Walz's comparisons were "disgusting," Homan said it was a travesty that law enforcement has been depicted as "bad guys" while illegal aliens and gangs like MS-13 are portrayed as "victims."

"He's disgusting. To compare ICE officers to the Gestapo, to the Nazis; these men and women go out and put their lives on the line for this country every day. While he's sleeping in his bed at night, ICE officers are making his state safer by taking public safety threats off their street. So shame on him."

The ICE Delaney Hall Detention Center in New Jersey. Photo by Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu via Getty Images

"The Democrats have lost their mind," Homan added.

After it was announced that Rep. LaMonica McIver (D-N.J.) will be charged after allegedly assaulting an ICE officer at a New Jersey detention center, Homan explained he and President Trump were not "bluffing" when they said they were going to hold lawbreakers accountable.

"No one's above the law. We heard that for four years. Well, that includes members of Congress," the director told Beck. "... You cross that line, we're going to seek prosecution."

Homan also explained that intrusions by government officials put officers, prisoners, and the general public surrounding the detention centers in danger. The consistent remarks intended to demonize ICE agents do not help either, Homan concluded.

