Meet the socialist rapper who might be NYC’s next mayor

Democratic Socialist Zohran Mamdani is one step closer to becoming the first Muslim mayor of New York City after former Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) conceded Tuesday night, telling supporters at an election-night gathering that Mamdani “won.”

“This is important for New Yorkers to understand what’s happening here. You’re about to elect a dyed-in-the-wool socialist who actually wants to bring socialism to New York City, and he’s telling you right up front,” BlazeTV host Pat Gray comments.

Mamdani, who is a socialist rapper turned politician, has even proposed government-run grocery stores.

“Grocery prices are out of control. The cost of eggs and milk has skyrocketed. Some stores are even using dynamic pricing, jacking up the cost over the course of a day depending on what they can get away with. It doesn't need to be this way,” he said in a video posted to social media.

“I will create a network of city-owned grocery stores. It’s like a public option for produce. We will redirect city funds from corporate supermarkets to city-owned grocery stores whose mission is lower prices, not price gouging,” he continued.

“These stores will operate without a profit motive or having to pay property taxes or rent, and will pass on those savings to you,” he added.

“Good luck,” Gray says, astonished. “At least with Cuomo, you know what you’re getting, and it’s not going to be good, but it’s not that disaster.”

