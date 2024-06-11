Anthony Cumia: Potential Opie and Anthony reunion?

Anthony Cumia and Gregg “Opie” Hughes ran an American radio show called “Opie and Anthony” for almost a decade. But when Cumia was fired for posting “racially charged and hate-filled remarks” on social media, the two went their separate ways.

“Opie” followed Cumia out the door a few years later when he was fired for filming an employee as he defecated.

Now, Cumia has finally answered the age-old question: Will he ever reunite with Gregg “Opie” Hughes?

“I know after he got fired, you guys did some phone calls and stuff, but it doesn’t seem like there’s any more animosity because I hear Opie talking about you, the only thing he says is, ‘Oh, Anthony’s racist,’ but everyone kind of knows that’s a joke,” Alex Stein tells Cumia.

“I want to live in a world where you guys are at least friendly. I just think that the world would be a better place,” he adds.

While Stein’s hopeful, Cumia isn’t so much.

“I kind of got to the point where I just kind of felt like I didn’t want to be at war with him,” Cumia says, adding, “like a hot war. Then we went through a cold war, and now it’s just kind of, we leave each other alone.”

“We’ve gone off in different directions, we have a totally different viewpoint on life,” he continues. “We had so much in common, just how we viewed the world and what not. We are on opposite ends of the spectrum now.”

“So, even if we can be civil with each other, I don’t think there’s anything we can find common ground on to even talk about,” he concludes.

Want more from Alex Stein?

To enjoy more of Alex's culture jamming, comedic monologues, skits, and street segments, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.