Hunter Biden pardoned: Shop owner REVEALS what he discovered on his laptop

On April 12, 2019, John Paul Mac Isaac was running his laptop repair shop in Delaware when Hunter Biden — who was just pardoned by his father, Joe Biden — changed the course of his life.

“It was about two weeks before his father announced his candidacy, so to me, he was just an intoxicated guy, and at first, because I saw the Beau Biden Foundation sticker, I thought he was just trying to get memories off of his deceased brother’s laptop, because that’s often the case,” Isaac told Alex Stein of “Prime Time with Alex Stein” in an interview.

“That’s often the case. Customers will come in with these devices, and they’ll just want to get the memories off. Unfortunately, during the data recovery the next day, I had to verify the data, and during that verification process I realized that this was not Beau Biden’s laptop. This was Hunter’s, and it was gross,” he explained.

Hunter told Isaac to bill him electronically, when Isaac explained that if he didn’t pick it up after 90 days, it’s “forfeit.”

“At that point I just wanted him to pick it up, because I saw a lot of embarrassing material. But, again, his dad hadn’t announced his candidacy yet, so I figured just get this disgraced son of a politician out of my shop,” he said.

“It was about three months later when it became my property and Burisma and Hunter Biden and corruption was in the news cycle. I took a deep dive in the laptop, and it took me probably a couple weeks before I figured out that there was major threats to our national security on that laptop and it needed to get to the FBI,” he continued.

Isaac was concerned not only about the contents on the laptop but also the “collusion between our Big Tech or mainstream and social media to block the story.”

“The fact that they went to extreme lengths to repress the story from the time the FBI took possession of that laptop on December 9 of 2019. They had 10 months before the New York Post broke that story,” he said. “That’s a lot of effort to put into hiding something.”

