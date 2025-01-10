Joe Exotic says he’s counting on Donald Trump to pardon him – 'I just need the man to listen'

Donald Trump has vowed to pardon nonviolent January 6 protesters within mere minutes of his inauguration. But there’s another person who’s hoping to cash in on the president’s generosity – Joseph Maldonado-Passage, better known as Joe Exotic, the Tiger King.

“Tiger King” is a Netflix true crime docuseries that dropped in March 2020 just as COVID quarantining was ramping up. The show’s millions of viewers were fascinated by the series’ insider scoop into the strange underworld of illegal big cat breeding, but they were utterly enchanted by the Tiger King himself — an eccentric-dressing, gay, polygamist zookeeper, who, by the show’s end, was behind bars for 17 counts of animal abuse and two counts of murder for hire.

Exotic, who’s barely made a dent in his 21-year prison sentence, is hopeful that President Trump will have mercy on him.

Alex Stein of “Prime Time with Alex Stein” recently spoke with Exotic on the phone about his prayers for an early release.

“Between you and John Clay Wolfe and Joe Rogan's out there rooting for me now and Matt Gaetz ... I've got the voices. I just need the man to listen,” Exotic tells Stein.

Alex says he can’t understand “why it’s such a big issue,” considering Exotic was “a cultural phenomenon” and “nobody got hurt.”

“There's just so many people that are rapists, child molesters, murderers that get less jail time than you, Joe, and it just shows you that our political system and our, you know, criminal justice system is totally corrupt,” he says.

Exotic says he’s banking on Trump having empathy, granted he’s been a repeat victim of our corrupt justice system.

“I need his help,” Exotic admits.

“The crazy part is the government so-called hitman that they set me up with admitted on world television on ‘Tiger King 2’ that he lied, and he made it all up. And then he went one step further, Alex, and ... he took the lawyers and the film people to the zoo and showed them where he hid a murder weapon, where they were actually gonna kill me first,” he laments. “I don't understand why I'm here. It doesn't make sense.”

Alex says he intends to reach out to Lara Trump and Donald Trump Jr. on behalf of Exotic.

“If he does a pardon of 3,000 people for January 6, he needs to throw you in there, too,” he says.

To hear the full conversation, watch the clip above.

