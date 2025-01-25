Another government psyop? Why Alex Stein has questions about INSANE Nashville manifesto

In a tragic start to 2025, one student is dead and another is wounded after 17-year-old Solomon Henderson allegedly opened fire, before shooting himself, at Antioch High School in Tennessee this week.

Henderson, like many other alleged shooters before him, left behind a manifesto detailing his justifications for such a horrific act of violence.

“My name is Dr Matthew Cobson Harris Floyd Junior, an Efrikan born in 2007 to a middle-class family of black Israelites,” Henderson wrote in the “Who am I?” section of his manifesto. “My ancestors were enslaved about 25 miles from where I fled from grad school to the north to avoid racism.”

Despite being black himself, Henderson peppered his manifesto with racial slurs targeting African Americans and wrote that he “was ashamed to be Black.” He was incredibly anti-Semitic in his writing and posted a flyer from the Goyim Defense League, which is a neo-Nazi white supremacy group.

Henderson also claimed to have been inspired by conservative pundit Candace Owens, writing, “Candance [sic] Owens influenced me above all each time she spoke.”

But it wasn’t just Owens who the shooter apparently idolized. Behind her on his list of people that “radicalized” him “the most” were Ethan Ralph, Nick Fuentes, Turkey Tom, Ruben Sim, MrBeast, CobsonTalks, Wayne Lambright, Idubbbz, Destiny, and Hasan Piker, whose name appears to have been misspelled.

Henderson also repeatedly wrote “the west has fallen” and “billions must die,” followed by “accelerate.”

Alex Stein of “Prime Time with Alex Stein” has some questions, asking, “Do we believe this is his manifesto, or do you think this is a government psyop?”

“I don’t know,” he continues. “It’s hard for me to believe what is real and what is fake. I’m not saying this is a fake shooting, there’s a real shooting, but they give us this Nashville manifesto and now we’re supposed to read this and feel some sort of way.”

Want more from Alex Stein?

To enjoy more of Alex's culture jamming, comedic monologues, skits, and street segments, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.