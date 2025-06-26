'Tiger King' Joe Exotic confronts PETA representative LIVE

When PETA representative Brittany Peet saw the conditions Netflix's famous "Tiger King" tigers were living in, she was not pleased.

“I was at Joe’s Roadside Zoo multiple times, and I smelled the overwhelming stench of urine in that facility because the tigers were confined in such cramped quarters, they could barely take a few steps in any direction,” Peet tells BlazeTV host Alex Stein on “Prime Time with Alex Stein.”

“These are animals who run and jump and swim in the wild, and they were locked in prison cells, just like that one Joe is locked up in today,” she continues, adding, “He and his staff would hit animals, hit tigers with the blunt end of guns, they would spray them with fire extinguishers.”

Peet’s accusations are horrific, but Stein is giving Joe Exotic the chance to defend himself from his jail cell.

“OK, all right, look. My zoo was next to a horse farm that had 200 horses pissing and pooping in their field. OK, I didn’t change their litter, what are you talking about?” Exotic says. “They didn’t have litter boxes, they had two acre cages, some of them.”

“All I got to say is she needs to find God and tell the truth, because in October of 2017, when Travis died, I called her for help. And she helped me move most of my animals off that zoo, so I could close that zoo and leave, and I left Jeff Lowe in charge of everything else, and she knows that, and she’s the one who sued Jeff Lowe for violating the Endangered Species Act,” Exotic continues.

“Why didn’t Jeff Lowe go to jail? He was doing bad stuff, too,” he adds.

“That’s something that Joe and I agree on. I fully agree that Jeff Lowe should be sitting in prison right next to Joe. He is just as guilty, he has done things that are just as horrible to animals,” Peet says.

“Brittany, how many animals do you kill a month?” Exotic asks.

“The figures are available online, but the reality of that is PETA is a shelter of last resort. PETA offers euthanasia services to people who can’t afford to euthanize their sick dogs and cats, so that’s why the euthanasia numbers are so low, and PETA is open about that,” Peet responds.

“I don’t feel guilty that a well-documented animal abuser is in prison for the crimes of animal abuse that he committed against animals,” she adds.

