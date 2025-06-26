The mighty ‘Liver King’ arrested after THREATENING Joe Rogan

The influencer known as “Liver King” initially fell from grace after lying about his insanely muscular physique — which he claimed was steroid-free — and now appears to have fallen further.

The YouTuber, whose real name is Brian Johnson, was arrested in Texas after challenging Joe Rogan to fight him in unhinged social media footage where he appears to be holding two guns at times. He was charged with making a terroristic threat — though it's not clear if his arrest was directly connected to the threats.

In the social media footage, the 47-year-old was shown shirtless and wearing a fur headdress while challenging Rogan to an “honorable” fight.

“Joe Rogan, I’m calling you out. My name’s Liver King. Man to man, I’m picking a fight with you,” he said. “I have no training in jiujitsu. You’re a black belt; you should dismantle me. But I’m picking a fight with you. Your rules. I’ll come to you whenever you’re ready.”

“You never come across something like this. Willing to die, hoping that you’ll choke me out because that’s a dream come true,” Johnson continued, not even stopping his rant as cuffs were placed on his wrists.

Johnson also complained about not being allowed enough time to “s**t,” which appears to be something he enjoys talking about, as in another one of Johnson’s threat-laced rants, he claims to “take s**ts on the ground.”

“Liver King is crashing out,” BlazeTV host Alex Stein comments on “Prime Time with Alex Stein.”

“He’s cracked out,” Stein says in disbelief. “I don’t know what’s going on with you. You’re obviously on some sort of barbiturate or some sort of pharmaceutical thing that's making you out of touch with reality.”

“It’s a sad fall from grace for the once most popular guy on social media,” he adds.

