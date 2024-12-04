‘It’s about women. Period.’ NFL legend’s daughter gets HEATED over men in women’s sports

Kimberly Brown, daughter of NFL legend Jim Brown, grew up in West Hollywood — but you wouldn’t be able to tell based on her political opinions.

Brown, who played basketball, soccer, volleyball, and ran track, is of the belief that men do not belong in women’s sports.

“This wasn’t a thing back then. People didn’t have to worry about this B.S.,” Brown tells Alex Stein of “Prime Time with Alex Stein,” adding, “Don’t come into our sport, don’t even come near us, just stay in your own lane.”

“I actually get mad at people like you for trying to outlaw transgenders in women’s sports, because we can gamble on them, Kimberly, and you can win money. You know, during the Olympics, I won a bunch of money,” Stein jokes.

“People like you, really ... just, you know, not say anything and blow the cover, because me as a degenerate gambler, I need these lady boys to compete against the women,” he adds.

“You need a man to whoop your a** then,” Brown fires back. “It’s about women, it’s about safety. It’s about our safety, it’s about our opportunities, it’s about our funding, it’s about women, period. It has nothing to do with you men.”

“That’s why we are equal but separate, you know. There’s two different sexes. So stay in your lane, and we’ll stay in ours,” she adds.

Not only is Brown a staunch supporter of keeping women’s sports a safe space for women, but she’s a fan of President-elect Donald Trump.

“I want to support him just as my father supported him throughout his presidency and be able to assist any way,” Brown tells Stein, adding, “So I do see myself working with Trump closely.”

