‘White Dudes for Kamala’ CRINGE: Actor stood over his sleeping daughters and 'wept'

The White Dudes for Kamala Zoom call is by far one of the most embarrassing and cringeworthy get-togethers in American history — and Alex Stein of “Prime Time with Alex Stein” is horrified.

“It kind of makes me embarrassed to be white. It makes me want to be a black man, and I’ve always kind of wanted to be a black man but never more than now,” Stein says.

Actor Jeff Bridges was on the call, which was a massive disappointment to Stein, as he says he was “once really cool.”

“I’m white, I’m a dude, and I’m for Harris,” Bridges told the group of other white men, adding, “A woman president, man, how exciting!”

Josh Gad was also on the call, and his contribution might have been the worst.

“I also happen to be a father of two girls,” Gad said. “I’m not sure if you guys can recall that feeling you had on the night of Tuesday, November 8, 2016. I remember that feeling,” Gad said, before adding, “I stood over my kids' bed, and I wept.”

“Creepy. That’s weird,” Stein says, disturbed.

“I wept because I felt like I let them down. I wept because they had the chance, and we had the chance, to have a female president for the first time in our lives and in the history of this nation,” Gad continued.

“Instead, we put a man in office who not only disdains women, but whose own wife can’t look him in the eye, whose own daughters seem to want nothing to associate him to, to be associated with him,” he added.

Stein is far from impressed with Gad’s performance.

“I don’t want to fat shame, but dude, Josh Gad, he looks like a human nipple,” Stein says. “I mean, he’s so round. And let me just break this down, even if you do feel that way, crying in front of your children is the least father-like thing you could ever do.”

