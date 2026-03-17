2026 Oscars speeches were predictable as ever — until this one caught Allie Beth Stuckey’s attention

On Sunday, March 15, the 98th Academy Awards was held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, honoring films released in 2025.

Acceptance speeches were a mixed bag: plenty of good-natured thanks and sweet moments, alongside the usual political remarks — including Javier Bardem’s “No to war, and free Palestine” statement, Jimmy Kimmel’s Trump and Melania digs, gun-violence references, and other commentary on wars and politicians.

But there was one Oscar speech that stopped “Relatable” host Allie Beth Stuckey in her tracks: Jessie Buckley’s.

When the Irish actress took the stage to accept her Best Actress Oscar for her role as Agnes, William Shakespeare’s wife, in the film “Hamnet,” she chose to frame the moment not around her own talent, hard work, politics, or even her historic win as the first Irish woman in the category, but around the beauty of motherhood.

After thanking her fellow actresses and the producers of “Hamnet,” Buckley turned to her husband, Freddie Sorensen, with whom she welcomed their first child in 2025.

“You, Fred, I love you, man. I love you; you’re the most incredible dad. You’re my best friend, and I want to have 20,000 more babies with you. I do!” she tearfully exclaimed.

She then addressed their 8-month old daughter, Isla: “I love you, and I love being your mom, and I can't wait to discover life beside you.”

“It's Mother's Day in the U.K. today. So I would like to dedicate this to the beautiful chaos of a mother's heart,” Buckley added.

Allie was pleasantly shocked by Buckley’s heartfelt speech about motherhood.

“I don't know all Oscar speeches, but I've never heard a speech dedicated to motherhood,” she says.

“Dedicating it to motherhood as an institution and saying something to your husband — ‘I want to have 20,000 more babies with you’ — that's just not usually what you see,” she adds.

Allie recalls Michelle Williams' acceptance speech at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards, during which she said, “I’ve tried my very best to make a life of my own making … and I wouldn’t have been able to do this without employing a woman’s right to choose. To choose when to have children and with whom.”

“Well, obviously, being a mom and accomplishing these things is possible at the same time,” says Allie, “and even if it's not, motherhood is better.”

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