Kamala lied, babies died: The ugly truth about her stance on abortion

If there’s one topic that lights a fire behind Kamala Harris’ eyes, it’s abortion. And that was made crystal clear in the first presidential debate between Harris and former President Donald Trump on Tuesday night.

“I think her strongest moment was when she started talking about abortion. Abortion is what animates her. Abortion is — I don’t think that this is an exaggeration to say — what she loves. It is what she has built her career on,” Allie Beth Stuckey of “Relatable” says.

Kamala supports abortion through all nine months of pregnancy, for any reason, and paid for by the taxpayer. She also endorses overturning the Hyde Amendment, which protects American citizens’ tax dollars from funding abortions.

“She explicitly supports overturning the Hyde Amendment to force you, Christian pro-lifer, to fund the slaughtering of unborn children,” Stuckey comments, noting that she also voted against the Born Alive Survivors Protection Act when she was a senator in 2019.

The Born Alive Survivors Protection Act was created to protect babies who survive abortion outside the womb. Kamala reportedly called it “radical.”

During the debate, Trump called out Kamala for her views on abortion, pointing out that she supports abortion in the ninth month and “execution after birth.”

While Kamala and her supporters have been laughing in response to Trump’s criticism and pretending it isn’t true, it is, quite unfortunately, true.

“She really does not believe in any limitations,” Stuckey comments, again referring to her vote against “protecting babies who survive abortions from execution.”

The debate moderators continuously “fact-checked” Trump throughout the debate, while letting Kamala spew her lies, even lying for her at times.

At one point, David Muir claimed there was no state where it’s legal to kill a baby after it’s born, but that’s not true.

“Data from the Minnesota Department of Health shows that at least eight babies who survived abortions in the state were left to die between 2019 and 2021,” Stuckey explains.

Kamala’s VP pick, Tim Walz, signed the Protect Reproductive Options Act in January 2023, which repealed the state's Born Alive Infant Protection Act.

The Protect Reproductive Options Act also essentially prohibited any restrictions on abortion, including gestational age limits. The bill also removed the requirement for abortion providers to report cases in which infants survive abortion attempts.

“We are talking about babies outside of the womb,” Stuckey says, disturbed. “Tim Walz and Kamala Harris believe that they should have no right to health care, that they should be left to die.”

