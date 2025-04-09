Should Austin Metcalf’s dad forgive his murderer?

Austin Metcalf was a 17-year-old who was murdered last week at a high school track meet in Frisco, Texas, allegedly by Karmelo Anthony, who allegedly stabbed Metcalf in the chest following a brief altercation.

Anthony was reportedly sitting in the wrong tent, one that was not designated for his school, and he was asked to move. Some reports claim Anthony replied “touch me and see what happens,” while others claim he said “make me.”

Metcalf then allegedly went to grab Anthony’s backpack, which Anthony was still wearing, which is when Anthony allegedly pulled a knife and stabbed him. Metcalf died in his twin brother's arms. When Anthony was apprehended by Frisco police, upon being referred to as a suspect, he said, “I’m not alleged; I did it.”

While a devastating and tragic loss, Metcalf's murder has sparked a heated debate online — one that is cultural, political, and racial.

The debate really began after Metcalf’s father gave an interview about his son’s murder.

“I want to make this very clear. This is not a race issue. This is not a black and white issue. I don’t want someone stepping up on a soapbox trying to politicize this. I don’t appreciate some of the remarks I’ve seen online that people say there was this fight. They don’t know; they weren’t there,” Metcalf’s father said.

“Some people were mad in thinking that he was defending the murder,” Allie Beth Stuckey of “Relatable” explains. “I don’t think that’s what he’s doing. I think that he doesn’t want this very real human tragedy to be a part of a political discussion.”

The father also said, “This is murder. I don’t know. I know they have someone in custody, and you know what? I already forgive this person. Already. God takes care of things. God’s going to take care of me. God’s going to take care of my family.”

“I do not think it is correct to say the Christian is called to unconditionally and immediately forgive, no matter what. Now, that might be scandalous to say. I don’t think that that is the biblical example or the explanation that we are given for Christian forgiveness,” Stuckey says.

“I think if we read in context, we are not just talking about blanket unconditional forgiveness immediately in every circumstance. We are talking about, within these interpersonal relationships, especially with our fellow Christians, people who are seeking our forgiveness, people who are repenting,” she continues.

While Stuckey does not believe unconditional forgiveness right away is the answer, she does believe refusing to hold on to anger is.

“Even if someone has not repented, even if Karmelo Anthony is proud of what he has done, even if he has not repented, I still think that the father is right to let go of bitterness and to say the justice system is going to work how it’s going to work, and God avenges, and he’s going to take care of me,” she explains.

“I wonder if it is possible to say, ‘I have not forgiven that person yet, but I have let it go, but I’m not allowing it to crush me any more, I am not allowing it to make me bitter or resentful because I trust in God’s goodness, I trust that he is going to take care of wickedness once and for all,’” she adds.

