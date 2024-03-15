Candace Cameron Bure talks eating disorders, Hollywood's beauty standards, and faith

Staying levelheaded despite overwhelming pressure to be perfect as a Hollywood starlet is no easy feat — but Candace Cameron Bure has done so with grace.

The former "Full House" star has been very transparent about the eating disorder she’s suffered from as she’s tried to keep up with Hollywood standards.

“The pressure is so ingrained,” Bure tells Allie Beth Stuckey. “I’ve been very public and open about having an eating disorder, which has been really good for the last, probably, you know, 20 years.”

However, she’s noticed that with certain crazes, like the recent trend of celebrities using Ozempic to drop weight fast, she still feels that pressure.

“These are, like, the crazy thoughts that still go through my head, and they’re so dumb and they’re so unrealistic and I hate that I have them, but the fact is I do,” Bure says.

One of the ways she battles the thoughts is sharing them with others as well as maintaining a fitness regimen.

“The more I just share it and am open about it, it frees me from it because I can hear myself say it out loud and realize, like, this is not what life is all about,” she tells Stuckey, adding, “I do love fitness for the reasons that obviously I want my body to feel strong and healthy, but it frees my mind.”

While sharing and exercise have been huge in overcoming her eating disorder, one of the other ways Bure stays grounded is through her relationship with God.

“My prayer life is pretty strong, my conversations with him are very strong,” Bure says. “Really, it’s a battle of the mind, a lot of disordered eating is, and so if I pull the Holy Spirit into my mind, and I’m constantly praying and asking God to renew my mind, it helps.”

Stuckey is no stranger to eating disorders herself, telling Bure that she suffered from one in college.

“I was enslaved to that, and that’s what I think about,” Stuckey says, adding, “I’m like, ‘Do you want to be enslaved to that again? Do you want to be controlled by that again?’”

Want more from Allie Beth Stuckey?

To enjoy more of Allie’s upbeat and in-depth coverage of culture, news, and theology from a Christian, conservative perspective, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.