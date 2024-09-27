‘Best advice from a celebrity’: LGBTQ star Chappell Roan won’t endorse Kamala Harris

Celebrities like Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lawrence, and Hayley Williams of the band Paramore wasted no time endorsing Kamala Harris and citing her views on “reproductive rights” as a reason.

Yet one celebrity known for her leftist beliefs has shockingly refused to endorse the vice president: LGBTQ activist Chappell Roan.

“She is like a big old lib and LGBTQ advocate; she’s gay herself, and she dresses in drag as a woman,” Allie Beth Stuckey of “Relatable” explains, noting that Roan is also “very sacrilegious.”

Now, Roan’s fans are allegedly angry with her for refusing to endorse Harris — but she doesn’t seem to care.

“I have so many issues with our government in every way. There are so many things that I would want to change, so I don’t feel pressured to endorse someone. There’s problems on both sides. I encourage people to use your critical thinking skills, use your vote, vote small, vote for what’s going on in your city,” Roan told the Guardian in an interview.

Stuckey is impressed.

“That actually might be the best advice that I have heard from a celebrity, a liberal celebrity. Typically this is conservative-coded language,” she says, explaining that this type of response usually comes from “someone who doesn’t want to say that they’re voting for Trump.”

“But she’s not,” she continues, adding that Roan’s call to focus on local elections is “absolutely right.”

“We shouldn’t care this much about who’s running for president. It should matter a lot more what’s going on on the local level.”

Want more from Allie Beth Stuckey?

To enjoy more of Allie’s upbeat and in-depth coverage of culture, news, and theology from a Christian, conservative perspective, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.