Out-of-body experiences and passion for the word of God: Allie Beth Stuckey’s journey to 'Relatable'

Allie Beth Stuckey had no idea that her humble beginnings as a young college graduate with a passion for the word of God and talent for public speaking would lead her to where she is now — on the set of the 1,000th episode of "Relatable."

“I got to deliver the commencement speech at our college graduation, and I just remember there was this moment, it almost felt like an out-of-body experience, where I was looking out into the crowd and I just had this, it was almost a physical feeling in my heart that I want to do this,” Stuckey says.

“This is what I want to do for the rest of my life,” she adds.

Stuckey was also leading a Bible study in 2015, when the election between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump was heating up.

One of the girls in the Bible study told Stuckey that she loved Bernie Sanders.

“I’m like, ‘I’m sorry, what?’ and so we start going through the issues,” Stuckey explains. “And by the way, she is extremely conservative now.”

This is what inspired Stuckey to begin talking to young women about political issues, so she started off small, speaking at sorority chapter meetings, and started a blog called “The Conservative Millennial.”

“Eventually I started making videos that just took off, that were getting hundreds of thousands and millions of views — whether it was about Trump, or how Christians should vote, or about feminism, the Women’s March, abortion, things like that,” Stuckey explains.

This is what led her to touring Blaze Studios and eventually doing Facebook lives with Blaze Media.

“The videos that I was doing for TheBlaze really worked, they performed really well. And then so it just kind of grew,” she says.

“And here I am today.”

“So much evidence, at least to me, of God’s providence and how he works all things together according to his good will,” she continues, before leaving her audience with a message of hope.

“I know that our lives look different, that you are on a different journey than I am, and the opportunities and spaces and sphere of influence that God has for you is going to be different — but all of us are placed on these tiny, tiny spots of eternity, these tiny specks of the universe.”

“And all of us are called to the same thing — yes, to do the next right thing in faith with excellence and for the glory of God — but just to maximize and beautify and to cultivate and to make better the people around us through the power of the Holy Spirit.”

