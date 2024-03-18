DISTURBING: New Scientist article attempts to normalize cannibalism – 'Why can’t [bodies] be left to feed the hungry?'

Just when you think the world can’t possibly get any crazier, an article by New Scientist comes out claiming that we need to revisit the stigma surrounding cannibalism.

Yes, cannibalism — the practice of eating the flesh of one’s own species (and the subject of many horror films, we’ll add).

The article’s title alone is enough to send chills down your spine: “Is it time for a more subtle view on the ultimate taboo: Cannibalism?”

“This push to destigmatize everything is just a result of moral relativism,” the idea that “the only bad is saying something is bad,” says Allie Beth Stuckey, adding that this is just “godless rot.”

The article attempts to soften the horrors of cannibalism by citing “new archaeological evidence” suggesting that “ancient humans ate each other surprisingly often — sometimes for compassionate reasons.”

“It's one thing if you were able to read the old papyrus and it said, ‘We are eating each other surprisingly often,”’ laughs Allie. “Then I could see how you could deduce that ... but how is archeology showing you that?”

The text also stated that “ethically, cannibalism poses fewer issues than you might imagine. If a body can be bequeathed with consent to medical science, why can’t it be left to feed the hungry?”

It then went on to throw subtle shade on Western religion — “aka Christianity,” clarifies Allie.

“Perhaps it is down to the fact that, in Western religious traditions, bodies are seen as the seat of the soul and have a whiff of the sacred. Or maybe it is culturally ingrained, with roots in early modern colonialism, when racist stereotypes of the cannibal were concocted to justify subjugation.”

From there, the article only grew in its radicalism:

“Cannibalism is an important part of our story.”

“These discoveries invite us to reconsider our revulsion to cannibalism in the context of our evolutionary past.”

“Understanding its deep roots might shift our perspective on the few cultures that still practice cannibalism today.”

To hear Allie’s biblical take on the article, watch the clip below.

