Dylan Mulvaney hates women, and his new music video proves it

Trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney is back in the headlines again — this time for making a music video called “Days of Girlhood,” and it will “curse your ears and eyes,” says Allie Beth Stuckey.

While she certainly doesn’t want to give his ridiculous mockery of femininity any attention, she feels she must address the situation, as Mulvaney has become “a symbol of the depth of depravity of the transgender revolution.”

Verse two of “Days of Girlhood” reads:

“Monday, can't get out of bed

Tuesday morning, pick up meds

Wednesday, retail therapy

'Cash or credit?' I say, 'Yes'

Thursday, had a walk of shame

Didn't even know his name

Weekends are for kissing friends

Friday night, I'll overspend

Saturday, we flirt for drinks

Playing wingman to our twinks

Sunday, the Twilight soundtrack

Cues my breakdown in the bath”

“Ok, so mentally unstable, financially irresponsible ho bags — that's what Dylan Mulvaney thinks that it means to be a woman,” says Allie, adding that in truth, Mulvaney “probably hates women” and thinks of them in “misogynistic terms.”

“No matter what surgeries you go through, no matter what hormones you have, you will always be a man,” says Allie, adding that Mulvaney, despite what he believes, “does not know what it's like to grow up as a girl” and “has not experienced girlhood.”

To hear more of Allie’s take on “Days of Girlhood,” watch the clip below.

