'Purposely created to be fatherless'? Elon Musk and Ashley St. Clair's 'love' child

Conservative influencer Ashley St. Clair dropped a serious bombshell on Valentine's Day, announcing on X that five months ago, she gave birth to Elon Musk’s baby.

In her post, St. Clair wrote, "Five months ago, I welcomed a new baby into the world. Elon Musk is the father. I have not previously disclosed this to protect our child's privacy and security, but in recent days it has become clear that tabloid media intends to do so, regardless of the harm it will cause."

"I intend to allow our child to grow up in a normal and safe environment. For that reason, I ask the media to honor our child's privacy, and refrain from invasive reporting," she continued.

St. Clair, who already had a child with another man, added the Latin phrase, "Alea iacta est," which means "The die is cast" to the top of the post.

There has been speculation regarding whether or not the child was born via natural childbirth or IVF, though no one — outside of Musk and St. Clair — is quite sure yet.

“Her influence, her following on X, has grown so much over the past few years, and maybe that’s all organic, maybe that has nothing to do with Elon Musk,” Allie Beth Stuckey of “Relatable” comments.

The situation has become even more interesting as Musk has refused to acknowledge the child publicly or apparently even communicate with St. Clair. Though, that hasn’t stopped conservatives on X from gushing in their congratulations to the new single mother of two.

Stuckey has her own thoughts on the matter.

“The true measure of a man is Christ, and it’s not conquering women. It’s not being a one-man show trying to repopulate the Earth. That’s not it. You are not God,” Stuckey says. “Of course, I really want the protection of this baby, and that’s really where my heart is.”

“I think about this helpless child in the midst of all of this, that I truly believe was purposely created to be fatherless,” Stuckey continues. “Knowing what I know about Elon Musk, what he’s said publicly and what I have heard privately, on really good authority, is that he is out to create as many children as possible.”

“He has offered to give his sperm to quite a few women so that they can use it via IVF to have children, simply because there should be more babies. And so, I don’t believe this was a mistake. I don’t believe that the richest, most powerful man in the world got caught up in the heat of the moment with a conservative commentator and said, ‘Whoops, I forgot a condom,’” she says.

“The intentional creation of a motherless or fatherless child is cruel, it is wrong, the baby is the victim of that,” she adds.

