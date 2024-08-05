George Soros, Andy Stanley, and the left-wing plot to END Evangelicalism

Evangelical leaders are selling out to the LGBTQ agenda, and Daily Wire reporter Megan Basham, who just released her new book “Shepherds for Sale: How Evangelical Leaders Traded the Truth for a Leftist Agenda,” has the receipts.

“You have organizations that claim to be ministries that are taking funding from secular, left-wing, gay lobbying groups,” Basham tells Allie Beth Stuckey on “Relatable,” noting that the Arcus Foundation is one of them.

The Foundation was founded in 2000, and it’s the country’s largest LGBTQ grant maker.

“What that foundation started to do, the Arcus Foundation, was look at, ‘Okay, how can we reform church doctrine in conservative ministries and in conservative denominations,’ and that’s what they did,” Basham says.

“They’re bringing this curriculum in,” she continues. “I think a lot of churches don’t realize that activists are being trained to come change your doctrine on this.”

Stuckey knows of one pastor in particular who’s embraced this change, referencing a recent sermon pastor Andy Stanley gave.

“He basically said that homosexuality is different than any other sin because saying that homosexuality is a sin is saying that who someone is is a sin,” Stuckey says. “Which is a completely unbiblical way to look at sexuality and identity.”

A more widely known name has also been pushing a left-wing agenda on the church.

That name is George Soros.

“His foundation started funding a secular-left immigration NGO called the National Immigration Forum, and around 2013, 2015, they realized that they needed to move the evangelical vote on this particular issue if they wanted to get some of these immigration reform policies, what I would call very lax border policies, across the finish line,” Basham tells Stuckey.

So, they partnered with the National Association of Evangelicals and launched what Basham calls a “front group”: the Evangelical Immigration Table.

“Its purpose, to be very clear, is not to do things like spread the gospel to illegal immigrants. It’s not to feed and clothe people regardless of how they got there,” Basham explains. “It’s specifically policy-focused.”

Groups like the ERLC and the Council for Christian Colleges and Universities have also been heavily involved in these groups.

“They all became involved with this group,” Basham continues, “that is under the umbrella of a secular left immigration NGO that is taking funding from people like George Soros in this program that was specifically designed to target conservative voters, specifically evangelical.”

