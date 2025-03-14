Fallen pastor of Dallas church Steven Lawson breaks silence 5 months after he’s caught in extramarital relationship

Last September, Steven J. Lawson, 73, the former lead preacher at Trinity Bible Church in Dallas, Texas, and former president of OnePassion Ministries, was removed from both posts when it was revealed that he had an “inappropriate relationship” with a woman who was not his wife.

After the news broke, Lawson dropped off the public radar and went radio-silent.

However, on March 12, 2025, he finally broke his silence.

Allie Beth Stuckey addresses his statement.

“I think a lot of people have been very frustrated by the silence that Steven Lawson has prolonged,” she says.

“He says he hasn't said anything because he wanted to make sure that his repentance was real; however, I understand how basically being ghosted by your spiritual mentor … was really hurtful, much more hurtful than if he had come out right away and at least given some clarity, some transparency, and then said, ‘Hey, I'm going to be taking a step back from all public communication,’” Allie explains.

However, when Trinity Bible and OnePassion Ministries released their initial statements about Lawson, it wasn’t clear whether or not Lawson had repented. The statements made it seem like he had been caught but had yet to acknowledge and turn away from his sin.

Now we know that to be true, which might explain his months-long silence.

On March 12, Lawson broke his silence with the following X post:

While Allie believes that Lawson’s repentance is sincere, she’s confused about why he (or his PR team) felt the need to share “all of these weekly religious activities.”

To the prayer meetings, communion, counseling, and other activities Lawson says he’s participating in, Allie says, “I hope and pray and believe [those things] correspond to real heart change and real humility. I'm not doubting the sincerity there, but are are these answers to questions that people have?”

The bigger concerns, she says, are what really happened, whether or not he was being sincere all those years he was preaching and simultaneously engaging in this extramarital relationship, and how his wife and children are handling the situation.

“Listing all of the repentance-centered activities that are happening every week to me just comes across as defensive, and I'm not sure that that's what people need to hear in this moment,” she says, noting that she nonetheless has a lot of grace for Lawson and believe his repentance is sincere.

However, she thinks that several important things are missing from his statement. To hear them, watch the episode above.

