From Islam to witchcraft to Christ: How this ex-Muslim escaped spiritual falsehoods and found Jesus Christ

After walking away from Islam, content creator Eternal Bread of Life thought she had found peace in New Age beliefs. Drawn to practices like tarot cards and manifestation, she spent years pursuing what she believed was healing, self-discovery, and enlightenment.

She tells BlazeTV host Allie Beth Stuckey that her transition from Islam to witchcraft began when she started questioning what the Quran said was normal, like Muhammad’s child bride or his curse on women who “remove their hair from their eyebrows.”

“I was getting my eyebrows threaded, and so then this made me feel really guilty, and it also just made me feel frustrated and sort of resentful,” she says, “because like why would God care so much to the point that we’re cursed for doing that?”

She tells Stuckey that once she became a New Ager, she believed in “past lives, reincarnation, chakra balancing, meditation, mindfulness, psychic readings, [and] tarot cards.”

“I did find a lot of peace in it. Because, you know, there is a concept of trying to find your higher self. You know, doing shadow work to, like, heal the parts of yourself that are more broken or that need work,” she explains.

“Manifestation was also a big thing. And so I did find a lot of peace in it,” she adds.

Astrology was one of her favorite New Age beliefs, as she felt it related most to Islam.

“God created the planets, and there is some truth to astrology,” she says.

“Were you reading any particular books on the subject? Were they just kind of friends influencing you? How did you kind of go down that witchcraft-New Age rabbit hole?” Stuckey asks.

“It was mostly influencers online. You know, people who seemed very well versed in that kind of stuff,” she answers.

“I just always — because I had been taught the Bible was corrupted, the Quran is the final revelation, it’s the word of God, I never took it seriously. I never considered it.

“They basically drill it into you that Allah has no son. Jesus was just a prophet. When somebody’s telling you, like, ‘Oh, you know, Jesus loves you, Jesus, is God and He’s the son of God,’ you already have those guards up in your mind as a Muslim,” she explains.

However, when she did venture into New Age beliefs, others in the space reversed course and became Christians.

“They started to encounter Jesus in visions, or they had supernatural experiences, and then they immediately denounced all the New Age practice and they became a Christian,” she explains.

“I thought if I was ever going to go back to an Abrahamic religion, it would be Islam,” she continues. “So I wasn't understanding. Why, like why is it Christianity?”

After her favorite New Age creator went on a meditation retreat with Joe Dispenza and had a vision of Jesus during meditation three separate times, her tune changed.

“He said, ‘Open your heart to me,’ and then she had … crazy experiences after that. So then after hearing her testimony, I was like, ‘Okay, I will give Christianity a chance,’” she adds.

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