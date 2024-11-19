Did Trump just stop the Great Reset?

The elite-driven Great Reset has been moving along with little resistance under the Biden administration, but Donald Trump’s election may be throwing a wrench in their plans.

“There’s been this massive movement amongst global elites to seize increasingly more power, to centralize power and ownership and wealth. That’s what the Great Reset is all about,” Justin Haskins, director of the Socialism Research Center at the Heartland Institute, tells Allie Beth Stuckey of “Relatable.”

“The Biden administration is all for it, they’ve been actively involved in it, they’ve been supportive in a variety of different ways,” Haskins continues, noting the Biden admin’s been working with the World Economic Forum, which he calls “the Great Reset people.”

“The Biden administration is actively working against us, never mind fighting in our favor. So the Trump administration is our only hope of solving that problem. We’re not going to be able to fix it without someone aggressively pushing back against the European Union and the U.N. and the World Economic Forum,” he explains.

This is why it was so essential that Donald Trump win this election, because what would happen to not just American citizens, but the world, had Harris continued Biden’s reign — it would have changed everything.

“A lot of the American elites, John Kerry’s been involved in this, Al Gore’s been involved in this, the Clintons, the Obamas, who have pushed this climate change agenda that they are hoping is part of what you’re calling a reset,” Stuckey responds, noting that the “reset” part is what’s most concerning.

“By a reset, kind of like starting from zero. Rebuilding a society where progressive elites are in charge. But how they’re selling it is an equitable society, an equal society where there’s no difference in income, no one is oppressed, no one is a victim of injustice,” she continues.

“So a lot of this has critical race theory tenets, even gender ideology, abortion plays a role in this. Like their vision of a kind of utopia or heaven on Earth where they have all the power and all of us underlings are just doing what we’re told,” she says.

Trump, who Stuckey calls a “disruptor,” is one of the major obstacles standing in their way.

“It’s not just that he’s not going to go along with it, it’s that his policies have been very proactive in trying to stop that sort of thing from occurring,” Haskins agrees. “There’s no question about it, what Trump wants to do is put individual liberty at the forefront of this.”

