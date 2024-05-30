Degenerates mock Haiti missionaries' murder, call them ‘white supremacists’

Davy and Natalie Lloyd were American missionaries in Haiti. They were shot and killed by gangs in the war-torn country.

While it’s undeniably a tragedy, some have used the horrific story to voice their disdain for mission work — specifically Christian mission work in countries that have traditionally rejected Christian values.

Those critical of the work often accuse it of being a form of evil imperialism, colonialism, and white supremacy.

“That needs to be put to an end,” Allie Beth Stuckey says, dismayed by the unkind response to the news of the couple's deaths.

According to the Christian Post, three missionaries including the American couple and the Haitian director of the mission, Jude Montis, were ambushed and killed by a Haitian gang.

Davy Lloyd was 23, and Natalie Lloyd was 21.

The couple worked full-time with missions in Haiti for their Oklahoma-based group founded in 2000 by Davy Lloyd’s parents, before being attacked by three truckloads of armed men as they left church. The men reportedly stole trucks and other belongings from the mission.

“I think that we can all see the bravery and the love of Christ that was exemplified by these young people and be moved more towards the heart of God and convicted of our complacency and our addiction to comfort,” Stuckey says.

Despite the bravery displayed by the missionaries, that hasn’t stopped users of X, formerly known as Twitter, from criticizing them after their deaths.

“Random question but what’s the point of Christian missionaries going to Haiti when the country is already 93% Christian?” one user, Karim Wafa-Al Hussaini, wrote in a now-viral tweet.

One user responded, “white supremacy is the reason. next question?” Another said, “They think they’re the wrong kind of Christians.”

Other users said it was for “human trafficking” or “the gram,” meaning Instagram.

“These people of course don’t understand Christianity, and even if they do understand Christianity, they believe that it’s not something to be told, because of course they don’t believe that it’s good news,” Stuckey says.

While there are people defending the Lloyds and saying they were there offering humanitarian aid and resources, there are many more alleging that they were simply performative white saviors.

“Overwhelmingly, Christians have been the greatest force for good in all of history, the greatest force for humanitarianism in all of history. It doesn’t even come close,” Stuckey says.

“From the inception of Christianity and the creation of hospitals, of orphanages, of organizations to feed and to clothe and to help the poor, to the creation of and the spreading of the idea of human right, to the work that we see throughout history and up until today.”

“Christians, who are willing without any profit incentive to go into the most dangerous and the poorest communities and to bring life and hope and resources. Again, nothing else comes close,” she adds.

