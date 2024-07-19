Father SAVES son from ‘genderless’ mother FORCING him into 'nonbinary' future

When Harrison Tinsley first became a father, he had no idea he was about to be embroiled in a four-and-a-half-year legal battle with the child’s “genderless” mother — who was attempting to raise his son “nonbinary.”

Tinsley was forced to watch from afar as his ex-girlfriend used they/them pronouns for their son, Sawyer, and put him in dresses and makeup.

“Spending so much time and money in court isn’t fun, but he’s worth it,” Tinsley told Allie Beth Stuckey in an interview last year on “Relatable.” “I’m never going to give up, I’m going to fight for him until my last breath, forever. As hard as I can. It’s my duty as a dad.”

Now, he’s talking to Stuckey again, only this time — he’s much happier.

“The latest news is incredible. I finally have won full custody of Sawyer,” Tinsley says, smiling. “I’m just so thankful, it’s like an absolute miracle, a dream come true.”

“It’s been like four-and-a-half years now of me fighting for him,” Tinsley says. “There was essentially another incident with my son’s mom, and she was arrested again. And there was CPS involvement.”

That incident involved his ex-girlfriend getting into a physical altercation with her father, which Sawyer bore witness to.

“They were fighting, it was a very serious fight, like with blood, very serious stuff, very scary for a four-year-old to see,” Tinsley explains, adding that Sawyer claims that his mother instructed him to start hitting his grandfather in the face with a plastic bat.

“The mother claims that he did it just in her honor without her saying anything, I tend to believe Sawyer,” Tinsley says. “I’ve seen the photos of the bloody kids' baseball bat or whatever it was, so it does seem that that happened and that there was a very serious altercation.”

As a mother herself, Stuckey is not only horrified by Sawyer’s mother’s actions — but thoroughly impressed with how hard Tinsley fought back.

“I’m just so thankful that you fought for him so relentlessly for so long,” Stuckey says. “It’s a big sacrifice. It took you a lot of time, a lot of effort, a lot of financial resources, and you did it because your son is worth it to you."



