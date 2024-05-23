Allie Beth Stuckey slams Ted Cruz for calling IVF treatment a 'right’

Republicans have announced a new bill that declares in vitro fertilization a right, and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) is leading the charge alongside Sen. Katie Britt (R-Ala.).

“We came together, and said let’s draft a simple, straightforward, federal bill that creates a federal right that you as a parent have a right to have access to IVF,” Cruz said.

“If you want to have a child and you need medical assistance to do so, that should be your right,” he concluded.

"A right to IVF," Allie Beth Stuckey mimics in clear disagreement.

Associate professor at the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary Andrew T. Walker is also extremely disappointed.

“I was really discouraged with this legislation coming out from two senators,” Walker tells Stuckey. “This is obviously coming in the aftermath of the Alabama Supreme Court decision from earlier in the year, but I think tragically, they’re going further out in support of a practice that, tragically, most Americans are just woefully misinformed about when it comes to what IVF is.”

“It’s an affront to human dignity, in the service of so-called support for human dignity,” he adds.

Stuckey is in firm agreement.

“Yes, we like to say that when technology takes us from what is natural to what is possible, Christians have the responsibility to ask, ‘But is this moral?’ And more important, ‘Is this biblical?’” Stuckey says.

“Catholic teaching takes issue with removing or with separating reproduction from sex, which I think is good, and I think is fair. Because when you make that separation, all kinds of ethical issues flow from that,” she adds.

Not only is the process unnatural, but it isn’t consistent with the beliefs of those who claim to be pro-life.

“If life starts at conception, then how we treat embryos matters. IVF very often includes a eugenics process of selecting the best embryos and discarding the others,” Stuckey explains, adding, “If life begins at conception, then how can we say that we have a right to IVF when inherent in IVF is the mistreatment of these little human beings made in God’s image?”

