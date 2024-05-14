LGBTQ mafia comes for Christian bridal designer; sues for discrimination

In 2019, business was booming for Dominique Galbraith. Then, the New York bridal designer received a request for a wedding jumpsuit for a same-sex marriage.

Galbraith, who is a Christian, was faced with a decision.

“Do I take the money and just turn the blind eye to what I know is against my belief as a Christian,” she recalls as she tells her story to Allie Beth Stuckey. “I would knowingly be creating a garment for what is against my faith.”

Ultimately, Galbraith decided against creating the wedding jumpsuit.

“I shared with them why, I shared my faith, I also encouraged them to reconsider. Now, some may say like, ‘Girl, you didn’t have to go that far,’ but I’m a Christian, and I’m a minister of the gospel,” she explains.

“Good for you,” Stuckey says, impressed. “You were like, 'I’m not just going to say no, but I’m going to share the gospel because the word of God does not return void,' and you planted a seed.”

However, the lesbian couple didn’t see it the same way — hiring a law firm to go after her.

“They seemed to be the most angry that I shared the gospel, that I spoke the truth,” she tells Stuckey, noting that the couple never actually responded to the email but posted screenshots of her email explaining her decision to Facebook.

In the caption on Facebook, the couple pointed out that Galbraith was a woman of color.

“They seem to be even more shocked that a woman of color would have the stance that you do as a Christian, which is interesting that they decided to point that out,” Stuckey says.

“That’s the other thorn, that because I’m black, and because I’m a black woman, that I need to align with the LGBTQ. And I’m insulted by that, because the thought is that racism in America and what the LGBTQ has experienced in America are the same,” Galbraith says. “They’re not. It’s not a sin to be black.”

“It is a sin to be gay, period,” she adds.

In the end, Galbraith was forced to pay $25,000 for discrimination by refusing to make the garment, $20,000 for civil fines and penalties, and $5,000 in emotional distress and damages.

“To be very honest, no, I haven’t paid them. I am trying my very best. I feel like I’m swinging at a giant, but call me David,” she says with a laugh.









