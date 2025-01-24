Egyptian pastor reveals shocking Islam-LGBT plot to conquer the West

Christians are fleeing the churches of America and the West en masse after leftist ideology has infiltrated and weakened them — and Pastor Andrew Sedra, founder and lead pastor of Echo Church in Australia, knows why that has happened.

“It’s the whole feminization of the church, where we value love without truth, empathy without courage, the love of God without the fear of God, being nice over being truthful, and being loving and not fighting,” Sedra tells Allie Beth Stuckey of “Relatable.”

And as the churches of the West are falling, an unlikely — and unholy — alliance has formed to conquer the ashes.

“Islam hates America because Islam hates Christianity, and Islam hates Christianity because Islam hates freedom. See, the left is the same. The left hates America because they hate Christianity. They hate Christianity because they hate freedom,” Sedra explains, adding, “it’s an antichrist movement.”

“So what you’ll figure out is that progressivism and Islam are the exact same thing. I know they’re the total opposite, but they’re the total same. You have the unholy alliance between godless leftism and violent Islam. They’re both violent, they’re both authoritarian, they’re both totalitarian, they both go after the church,” he continues.

In Australia, Sedra explains that he “watched the left act exactly like the Muslims.”

“Hate speech laws are blasphemy laws. Same thing. We have in Australia anti-conversion-therapy laws, where as a pastor, I will go to jail if I pray for a gay person. Three to five years,” he says.

“So what I figured out as I came here is that the progressive left and violent Islam, they are the exact same guy. The green and the red, the communist red and the green Islam. It’s the same demonic spirit of the antichrist,” he continues, noting that when it comes to the large LGBTQ sect of the left, it’s a “sex cult.”

“It’s a sex cult. God created us to love people, worship Him, and use sex," Sedra says. He again notes that while conversion therapy only focuses on prayer and speaking to people who believe they’re gay, it will land anyone who tries it in Australia in jail.

But the real conversion is being perpetrated by the radical leftists themselves.

“They are the ones transing the kids and converting them from a man to a woman, but they’re projecting it onto you,” he says. “I’m not doing any conversion. I’m telling the kid, ‘Hey, you’re not gay. Nature tells you you can have babies when you get married. Male and female, you don’t need to cut your body parts off, you just need to get your soul right with God.”

