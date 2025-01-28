Satan loves chaos: Celebrities sob over mass deportations

The propaganda surrounding Trump’s new immigration policies is ramping up, and celebrity Selena Gomez is leading the charge.

“I just want to say that I’m so sorry,” Gomez said through tears in a since-deleted selfie video she posted to her social media accounts. “All my people are getting attacked. The children, they don’t understand. I’m so sorry, I wish I could do something, but I can’t.”

“I don’t know what to do,” she sobbed, adding, “I’ll try everything, I promise.”

Allie Beth Stuckey of “Relatable” thinks Gomez seems confused more than anything else.

“I don’t know what she thinks is happening, like Mexicans in general are not just getting deported,” Stuckey says. “Actually, we’re protecting children of this country by protecting our borders, by disincentivizing the sex trafficking that occurs because of the liberal immigration law that has prevailed over the past not only four years but by and large over the past several decades.”

And Gomez won’t be the last to leverage what Stuckey has branded “toxic empathy” against well-meaning conservatives by crying on Instagram.

“You’re going to see a lot from Christianity Today, you’re going to see a lot from the typical so-called progressive Christians that this is not the way of Jesus, that this is not Christian,” Stuckey continues. “You are going to be manipulated, you are going to be gaslit, and you are going to be told that you’re not a good Christian if you support deportation, if you support borders, and you support the enforcement of immigration law.”

While celebrities and progressive Christians will undoubtedly continue to gaslight Americans into fighting for immigration, the safety of children — and ultimately, all of us — isn’t the only reason to stand our ground.

“The biblical case for enforcing borders,” Stuckey begins, “Walls are depicted either literally or symbolically throughout scripture. They are seen as symbols or as the protection of order, and God is a god of order. He placed us in a garden, not a jungle.”

“He is a god of parameters, he is a god of definitions, borders, countries, were all his idea for our good. The Tower of Babel and the confusion that ensued after that because people couldn’t speak the same language — that was a curse, not a blessing,” she continues.

“God has given us families and communities and countries so that we could build societies in which people in particular, the most vulnerable people, could thrive. Anarchy and lawlessness and chaos, those are all seen as descriptions of what Satan loves throughout scripture,” she adds.

