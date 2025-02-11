Paula White: Trump’s heretical new faith office adviser

President Donald Trump has named Paula White, prosperity gospel pastor, the head of his new White House faith office — and while Allie Beth Stuckey of “Relatable” isn’t surprised, she is disappointed.

As far back as 2019, Stuckey has been critical of White, writing in a post on X, “Paula White is a horrifyingly false teacher who peddles the damning prosperity gospel. Mr Pres, hit me up if you’d like some better suggestions.”

“This is still true,” Stuckey says, recalling her old post. “I don’t expect for Trump to think the same things that we do about Paula White. I do think Paula White is a conservative. I think she’s been a big supporter of President Trump. I’m sure she has said things that are true.”

However, being a conservative, supporting Trump, and saying some things that are true don’t change who she is.

“She is a televangelist. She is what’s known as a prosperity gospel,” Stuckey says, explaining that prosperity gospel preachers are “people who make you believe that if you do something for God, then he will do something for you in return.”

“If you keep these precepts, then he will reward you with financial compensation, material wealth, and health. And there’s typically some kind of tie of the charismatic movement into this, the belief that basically you are entitled to, as a Christian, access to perfect health and to financial success,” she continues.

White has also been married three times, and it’s been reported that she had an affair with the pastor of the church she and her first husband attended. She ended up marrying that pastor, before divorcing him in 2007.

She then married musician Jonathan Cain of the band Journey.

“Which is pretty cool,” Stuckey admits, noting that in 2000, White was invited by prosperity preacher T.D. Jakes to preach at a conference.

Jakes himself has claimed that “prosperity is a mindset. Whatever you say to yourself is what will manifest.”

“That’s New Age nonsense. That’s not Christianity,” Stuckey says. “God already has a plan and a purpose for your life, but it is up to you to believe in his plans.”

Jakes has also claimed, “If you obey God, you will never be broke another day in your life.”

“Which of course is not necessarily true,” Stuckey says. “Just look at the lives of the apostles. If you think about all of the Christians that exist around the world, in Yemen, in China, in North Korea, they don’t have money. Are they just not believing in God for their financial wealth? Is that why they haven’t gotten a promotion at the slave factory where they’re working in those countries?”

