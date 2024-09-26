Texas pastor fired for an ‘inappropriate relationship’ — what now?

Steve Lawson, the lead preacher at Trinity Bible Church of Dallas and president of OnePassion Ministries, has been removed from ministry after an “inappropriate relationship” with an unidentified woman.

Lawson has also resigned from “all his duties at OnePassion ministries,” according to a statement on the OnePassion website. The statement concluded that his actions were “a sin that has disqualified him from ministry.”

However, the 73-year-old isn’t the only pastor who's come under fire for sexual misconduct.

In June, pastor of the Oak Cliff Bible Fellowship Church in Dallas, Tony Evans, stepped down from his pastoral duties due to “sin.” Evans was in ministry for decades until the incident.

Not days later, Robert Morris, the founding pastor of Gateway Church based in Southlake, Texas, resigned as lead pastor following allegations of sexual misconduct that included child molestation.

“This is the third pastor from the Dallas area specifically that we have discussed over the past few months that has been caught in or has confessed to some kind of sin,” Allie Beth Stuckey of “Relatable” says, disappointed.

Lawson has reportedly confessed that he “regrets the damage” caused by his actions, but Stuckey notes that he has not confessed that he regrets his sin — nor do any statements reflect that he confessed by his own volition or that he has repented of his sin.

“I have not read yet that he regrets his sin. I hope that that is the case,” Stuckey comments. “I hope and pray that he has, I really do, for his own sake, for the sake of his heart and soul, for the sake of his sweet wife of decades, for his children and grandchildren.”

