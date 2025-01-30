Pro-lifer pardoned by Trump used prison time to bring other inmates to the Lord

Bevelyn Williams was sentenced to prison under the Biden administration for blocking an entrance to an abortion clinic while peacefully protesting the deaths of unborn children — but thanks to a pardon from President Donald Trump, she’s now free.

“I’m not in prison any more. So I’m super joyful, so happy, so at peace, so thankful, but yet I’m exhausted,” Williams tells Allie Beth Stuckey of “Relatable.” “I was in such a spiritual warfare, like being in prison. A lot goes on in prison.”

“I’m still kind of traumatized by the experience in itself, and so it’s just like a jumble of emotions,” she continues, explaining that the people with whom she was behind bars did not make the experience any better.

“You can’t have a normal conversation with people in prison. Like, you really have to pull them in. Most conversations would be an argument or a fight, you know, people are high, drugs everywhere,” Williams explains, adding, “There’s more drugs in prison than on the street.”

Since Williams was nonviolent and went to prison for simply trying to prevent the murder of unborn children, she attempted to use her light to help others.

“I tried to help them, but unfortunately I was hindered a lot because of drug addiction,” she explains. However, once she began to help the others out in more tangible ways, she began to really gain the respect of her fellow inmates.

“I became known for my actions as an honorable woman, a stand-up woman. They didn’t really want to hear me preach; they wanted to see my walk, and my walk made them more comfortable to come and talk to me about the Lord,” she explains.

“My bunky that was smoking at the time, she stopped and she did give her life to Christ. That’s one person that I know for sure, who lived with me, ‘cause I would just minister to her all the time. We would be on lockdown and I would just listen,” she continues.

“So by me being a listening ear to these women, I was able to be a woman of counsel,” she adds.

