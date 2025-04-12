She used to be pro-choice — until a Facebook comment changed her mind

As one of the most vocal conservative advocates for the pro-life cause, it may come as a shock to some that Allie Beth Stuckey used to be pro-choice — but without realizing it.

“I’ve always considered myself pro-life. I just have known reflexively and because I was raised in a Christian household that abortion is wrong, that it’s killing a human being, and that that is wrong, but I also knew that there were these rare exceptions that I thought needed to happen sometimes,” Stuckey explains on “Relatable.”

“I posted something to that effect on Facebook; I guess maybe I just adopted the general Republican position that yes, abortion is wrong, should be illegal, but there’s rape, there’s incest, there’s fetal anomalies. And I thought that was a sophisticated, nuanced, but fully pro-life position,” she continues.

When Stuckey posted this to Facebook, someone replied in the comments asking what the difference is between a baby conceived in rape and a baby not conceived in rape.

“That comment stopped me in my tracks,” she recalls. “I think that really had a big effect on how I started thinking about abortion, but I realized either in that moment or just over time that I was thinking about abortion, even as someone who called myself staunchly pro-life, as an abstract issue, as a political issue, and not from the perspective of the baby, and not really as murder.”

When she changed the lens through which she was viewing what she thought was just a “procedure,” she ultimately changed her mind.

“I wasn’t thinking about it in realistic, stark, terms, and that is that it murders a child and that the humanity of that person that’s being killed does not change based on the circumstances surrounding its conception,” she explains.

“I don’t know who that commenter was, but I’m thankful for them,” she continues, adding, “And you just never know how God is going to use your insistence upon speaking the truth in love.”

Want more from Allie Beth Stuckey?

To enjoy more of Allie’s upbeat and in-depth coverage of culture, news, and theology from a Christian, conservative perspective, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.