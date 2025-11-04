SNAP dependence makes taxpayers a personal grocery fund

While over 40 million Americans rely on SNAP benefits to buy their groceries, the government shutdown has left them empty-handed — and BlazeTV host Allie Beth Stuckey doesn’t think it's a bad thing.

Especially considering the money that comes from the government does not actually come from the government, but from the millions of taxpayers who go to work every single day.

In one CBS interview, a SNAP recipient named Erin Annis told the interviewer that she needs SNAP in order to live independently, without requiring the assistance of her family.

“Having those resources, what does it mean to you and for your life?” the CBS interviewer asks.

“Everything. It means everything to me. I don’t know what I would do except have to rely on my family, and I don’t want to do that right now. There’ll be a time when I’ll probably have to live with one of my sons. But for now, I want to be independent; I want to be on my own,” Annis answers.

“Having these resources has allowed you to be independent?” the interviewer asks.

“Yes, it’s allowing me to be independent,” Annis answers.

“It’s like people forget where this money comes from. You’re not actually independent. You are completely dependent on the government. And it’s not on the government. I mean, the government doesn’t have its own money. The government has money from us,” BlazeTV host Allie Beth Stuckey says.

“And so you have people who are willing to sacrifice, who are trying to make ends meet, who are trying to provide for their families themselves who are paying for this woman to live quote-unquote ‘independently,’ to buy her groceries,” she continues.

“Our tax dollars are taken away from us in a compulsory way, like we have to — we will go to jail if we don’t pay our taxes. So the government is forcing the money that we earned out of our hands and is forcibly giving it to someone else who could rely on family to buy her groceries,” she explains.

“That’s not ethical. That’s not moral,” she adds.

