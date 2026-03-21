Stuckey doubles down on dinosaur skepticism after Netflix docuseries: 'This is a fantasy'

When BlazeTV host Allie Beth Stuckey first publicly questioned the narrative surrounding dinosaurs, she was called “dangerous” and “disgusting” for attempting to poke holes in paleontology.

But that response only made her “more resolved” in her skepticism.

“It is not that I don’t think that giant animals existed a long time ago. It is just that I don’t think we know what they looked like and that we don’t know what they sounded like. I know we’ve got fossils and different things like that. We actually don’t have any complete fossil of a T-Rex, for example,” she explains.

“We’re just kind of going a little bit on deductive reasoning and vibes. We definitely don’t know that they had scales. We definitely don’t know what a pterodactyl sounded like, and we’re all just supposed to believe it because ‘the science,’” she continues.

And the latest Netflix docuseries “The Dinosaurs” isn’t putting Stuckey’s beliefs to rest either.

“Earth, 66 million years ago during the great reign of the dinosaurs. Majestic creatures, giants and monsters, that can often seem more imagined than real,” Morgan Freeman says in a clip from the docuseries.

“That was an Easter egg right there from Morgan Freedom, that they seem more imagined than real, because they are,” Stuckey comments.

As Morgan Freeman continues to narrate, he also continues to make grand claims about breeds of dinosaurs, which Stuckey points out may as well have the same bone structures as chickens.

“This is a fantasy they have. This is the paleontologist version of 'Lord of the Rings,'” Stuckey says.

“They Darwined a little too hard, and they came up with this world, and we’re all supposed to trust these people,” she says.

“I saw someone on Instagram say, ‘You’ll believe in the Ankylosaurus, but you won’t believe in the resurrection of Jesus Christ our Lord?’” she continues.

“You have faith, atheist. You do. You might have more faith than me, because you watch this documentary, and you’re like, ‘This for sure happened,’” she adds.

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