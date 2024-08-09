The extraordinary claim of ‘supernatural childbirth’ — and why it’s probably a scam

There are some women who have reported having relatively easy and pain-free pregnancies, but one author, Jackie Mize, takes the idea of “pain-free birth” experience a bit too far.

In Mize’s book “Supernatural Childbirth,” she encourages women to believe that with enough faith, they’ll be able to overcome all fear and pain.

“Natural childbirth is good, but God has a better way of doing it than the thing that we’re used to,” Mize writes. “When I refer to supernatural childbirth, I’m talking about being able to conceive and to have babies with a pregnancy free from nausea, morning sickness, pain, moodiness, depression, and without fear of any kind.”

“Then going through the entire labor without pain and through the delivery without stitches and anesthetic,” Mize added.

In her book, Mize offers confessions and prayers for supernatural conception, pregnancy, and childbirth.

Allie Beth Stuckey of “Relatable” takes issue with Mize’s claims.

“My biggest issues with this supernatural childbirth, pain-free birth movement is actually its theological roots, the 'name it and claim it' foundation of it,” Stuckey says.

“And again, just this weight that women are made to carry that if something goes wrong in your birth, if your body does not do exactly what you want it to do, if there’s a complication, it’s because of your lack of faith,” she adds.

The idea that “we’re able to activate God to do what we want to do, based on what we say,” is where Stuckey also believes “the damage is done.”

But the religious aspect of supernatural childbirth isn't Stuckey’s only issue with the practice. It’s also that the experience of a “pain-free birth” experience is also simply just not a common one.

“It is not necessary or normal to have a pain-free birth,” Stuckey says. “I know only a few, maybe a couple people who can say that they actually enjoyed their medicine-free birth.”

