The Innocence Project’s not so innocent: Criminals, anti-justice billionaires, and politicians

The Innocence Project has long been lauded by activists for helping those who were wrongfully convicted find their freedom again — but after a closer look, the project appears to have a habit of undermining true justice in the interest of social justice.

“A man who was released from prison because of the efforts of the Innocence Project has now been arrested for the possession of child sex abuse material,” BlazeTV host Allie Beth Stuckey begins. “This is just the most recent example of criminals who have been advocated for by the Innocence Project who have gone on to reoffend.”

“And actually, the Innocence Project has a very long history of defending those who beyond a reasonable doubt have committed heinous crimes, including the rape and the murder of children,” she continues.

The case of Robert Roberson, another one that’s been taken on by the Innocence Project, features an autistic man who was convicted for the death of his 2-year-old daughter in 2002.

His daughter, Nikki, had been sick, and she was alleged to have fallen from her bed and later become unresponsive.

While the Innocence Project claims Roberson wasn’t responsible, he not only was reported by the hospital to be unemotional about his child’s injuries but also became very angry with his girlfriend, Teddie, when she asked Roberson to watch Nikki, since she was in the hospital.

It was the first time Roberson was ever left alone with his daughter.

“The next morning, Teddie ... was discharged from the hospital, and she called Robert to ask for a ride from the hospital. He responded, reportedly, that he probably needed to come to the hospital anyway, because their daughter, Nikki, wasn’t breathing,” Stuckey explains.

“Teddie testified that Roberson wasn’t upset at all about the situation. He didn’t seem flustered. He didn’t seem like he was in a hurry. He didn’t even pull up to the front door of the hospital. Instead, he took the time to find a parking spot,” she continues.

Medical exams following Nikki’s death painted the picture that her “brain swelling was so severe that her brain had shifted from the right to the left” and that the injuries had to be “intentionally inflicted.”

And for some reason, it appears there are very powerful people who want Americans fighting these convictions.

“The Innocence Project is also backed by the usual left-wing billionaires and left-wing political donors. They receive millions, no surprise, from George Soros’ Open Society Foundation and radical leftist philanthropist MacKenzie Scott,” Stuckey explains.

“If there were any doubt about the Innocence Project’s ideological bent, they’re not just some apolitical organization that’s trying to exonerate innocent people,” she continues. “It’s about partisanship. It’s about undermining law and order, rewriting history, changing the facts, advancing a radical leftist — often racialized — agenda under the guise of compassion and empathy and justice.”

“They turn criminals into victims and the justice system into the oppressor. They distort reality and erode the very foundation of accountability and lawfulness in America,” she adds.

