This Christian claims he was fired by Trump admin for anti-LGBTQ views

The Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts is a D.C.-located performing arts center partially funded by taxpayers that features theater, dance, musical performances, and educational and outreach programs.

Now, the former vice president of development at the center, Floyd Brown, is claiming he was allegedly fired for speaking out against gay marriage and standing up for his Christian beliefs.

According to Brown, he was fired on May 28 after being contacted by CNN regarding past statements that he had made about “homosexual influence in the GOP.” In those past statements, he’s made clear that he believes homosexuality is a “sin” and a “punishment that comes upon a nation that is rejecting God.”

“The only explanation is the one given to me at the time of my firing. ‘Floyd, you must recant your belief in traditional marriage and your past statements on the topic, or you will be fired.’ Needless to say, I refused to recant and was shown the door,” Brown wrote in a post on X.

“I haven’t seen any statement from Rick Grennell about this, so we cannot confirm or deny whether this is true, but it does seem that CNN is taking credit for the firing of Floyd,” BlazeTV host Allie Beth Stuckey comments on “Relatable.”

After the firing, CNN published an article titled “Far-right activist with history of anti-gay comments fired from leadership role at Kennedy Center after CNN investigation.”

“So it seems to me that this is Floyd’s interpretation of what happened. I don’t know for sure if his interpretation is correct,” Stuckey says. “But as a Christian conservative who shares these principles about the definition of Biblical marriage with someone like Floyd Brown, this is a troubling report.”

“I hope that we find out what is actually true, and I just want to say, if you are a Christian who holds fast to the natural and Biblical definition of marriage, and if you work for the Trump administration, do not allow this to intimidate you,” she continues.

“What you believe is not only right, but it also matters,” she adds.

Want more from Allie Beth Stuckey?

To enjoy more of Allie’s upbeat and in-depth coverage of culture, news, and theology from a Christian, conservative perspective, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.