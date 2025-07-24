TOP SECRET document reveals Russia had dirt on Hillary Clinton

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard has released a top secret document — only ever seen by a handful of people — that appears to reveal the truth about Russiagate.

That is that Russia did not have dirt on Trump like the left claimed — but on liberal darling Hillary Clinton.

“It is explosive,” Blaze media co-founder Glenn Beck says. “They said Russia was in the bag for Donald Trump, and he’s going to be a puppet because they have so much dirt on him as found in the Steel Dossier.”

But that couldn’t be further from the case, and the top secret document that reveals this has landed in Glenn Beck’s hands.

“The document details SVR, which is the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service. And the reports from 2016, from Russia about the hacking of the DNC. Remember, they were hacked and nobody could figure out who hacked them,” Glenn explains.

“Out of that hacking, the Russian foreign service, at least, this is the information they got from intel on the Russia foreign service, that Obama and the Democratic leaders were, and I’m quoting, ‘extraordinarily alarmed about Clinton’s health,’ calling it a ‘potential serious negative impact on her chances,’” he says.

“Type 2 diabetes, ischemic heart disease, deep vein thrombosis, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease,” he continues, “intensified psycho-emotional problems, uncontrolled fits of anger, aggression, and cheerfulness.”

But that’s not all.

“She was also, according to the intelligence that they got from the Russians based on the DNC hacks, she was allegedly also on heavy tranquilizers every day, obsessed with power and afraid of losing,” Glenn says.

“Russia also knew about the alleged secret meetings where Clinton allegedly offered State Department favors to religious groups for campaign support,” he continues. “Ethical scandals galore, including pressure on the FBI over her email probe via high-ranking DOJ officials. Russia had all of this. All of this.”

“This is what the left always does,” he says, adding, “Whatever they’re accusing us of doing, they’re doing.”

