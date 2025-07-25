Democrats get too honest about life under President Biden, delete embarrassing post

The official Democratic Party X account made a monumental blunder late Thursday when it was a little too honest about the state of the country under President Biden.

It was just after dinner time when the Democrats' account attempted to do what it typically does: dunk on President Trump.

The account decided to make a post mocking "Trump's America," but unfortunately for Democrats, it immediately backfired.

'The democrats really thought they had something there.'

The Democrats posted an image on X titled "U.S. Grocery Prices Reach Record Highs in 2025," followed by the caption, "Prices are higher today than they were on July 2024 all in major categories listed below."

The attached graph showed prices of cheese, alcohol, grocery, dairy, produce, and meat.

In addition to the confusing double-speak, the graph showed that prices skyrocketed in 2021 and continued to creep upward through 2024.

It did not take long for readers to notice that the Democrats were accidentally highlighting the stark increase in prices that caused so much suffering under President Biden's term.

President Trump's rapid response team replied to the post almost immediately and pointed out that most of the prices started going down when President Trump took office.

Reporters soon noticed the Democrats had apparently deleted their post, but luckily an X user managed to archive the image for the whole world to see.

"Obviously, the Democrats deleted it," Fox News host Carley Shimkus said on Friday morning.

She added, "They were saying that all of these prices have gone up in 2025. That's what the headline read. But when you read the graph, the highest points were during Joe Biden's administration."

Readers reacted to the Democrats with shock and awe, with one user writing on X, "The democrats really thought they had something there."

Another X user replied that it seemed "insane that not one person actually looked at the graph before green lighting the post."

While it is true that prices could always stand to come down more, the fact remains that cost of living under the current president has gone down in key areas.

Not only did Americans enjoy a more affordable Fourth of July in 2025 under Trump, but the president has certainly followed through on one of his biggest promises that greatly affects families.

The price of eggs had dropped by 61% between Trump's inauguration and June, with even CNN admitting that the president's "egg price fiction has suddenly become reality."



Egg prices have ticked up in July to an average of $3.37 per dozen at the time of this writing, according to Trading Economics. However, this is nowhere near the more than $8 Americans were paying in March after prices exploded at the end of Biden's term.

