‘Golden future, brand-new light’: What does ‘Trump Gaza’ really mean?

In a strange move, President Trump posted an AI-generated video to his social media that appeared to advertise “Trump Gaza,” complete with a golden idol of Trump.

And the lyrics were interesting, to say the least.

“Donald’s coming to set you free / Bringing the light for all to see / No more tunnels, no more fear / Trump Gaza is finally here. Trump Gaza shining bright / Golden future, brand-new light / Feast and dance, the deed is done / Trump Gaza is number one,” the AI video sang.

The social media post has prompted questions and disbelief, though Allie Beth Stuckey of “Relatable” isn’t surprised. “If you have been paying attention to Donald Trump over the past few years, of course Donald Trump posted this,” she says.

The imagery in the video gets even stranger, showcasing an AI version of Elon Musk surrounded by money falling from the sky, Benjamin Netanyahu and Donald Trump shirtless on the beach sipping cocktails, and two transsexuals in bikinis with male faces and beards roaming the sandy shore.

“Are these transsexuals?” Stuckey asks. “These appear to be men with beards with the bodies of women. Genuine women, okay, we’re not talking about the cross-sex hormone nonsense, but we’ve got bearded ladies who are scantily clad.”

The video was a follow-up to Trump’s February 4 press conference with Benjamin Netanyahu, where he proposed that the U.S. take over the Gaza Strip and relocate Palestinian residents to neighboring countries, with the goal of providing them with safe, stable living conditions.

He also proposed that the U.S. would rebuild war-torn Gaza.

“It’s unclear how exactly that would work. Most of the response that I’ve seen from conservatives is like, ‘Yeah, I don’t really want to do that, I don’t really want America to be involved in that, I don’t know if that’s going to create a long-term solution,’” Stuckey explains.

“But Donald Trump, you have to remember that he is a developer. That he is thinking, ‘How can I make this better, how can I make this more prosperous, how can I make this more comfortable for people?'” she continues.

“He kind of sees this, I think, as a project, but also it is probably some kind of geopolitical strategy that we don’t completely understand,” she adds.

