New Democrat slogan: Violence against Trump is his own fault

Donald Trump has just survived a second attempt on his life by a disgruntled Democrat voter — yet, the Democrats have found a way to blame the former president instead.

“They’ve been talking about justified violence against Trump because he is a ‘fascist dictator threat to democracy’ for a very long time,” Allie Beth Stuckey of “Relatable” comments.

“If that’s the case, why wouldn’t you want him to be harmed? As other people have pointed out, it’s either one or the other. Either he’s not really Hitler and you’re relieved that he’s unharmed, or he is basically like Hitler and you’re not really relieved that he’s unharmed,” she continues.

After the assassination attempts, the mainstream media reflected a sentiment of the latter.

Politico published an article with the headline, “Republicans Outraged over Possible Assassination Attempt: ‘They are going to keep trying to kill Trump.’”

The Washington Post published an article with the headline, “Another Chance for Trump to Frame Democrats as Dangerous Has Emerged,” and Intelligencer published one that claimed, “Donald Trump Is a Threat to Democracy, and Saying So Is Not Incitement.”

Another article published by the Cincinnati Enquirer claimed that “Donald Trump brings a lot of this stuff on himself.”

Lester Holt of NBC News also regurgitated these claims, telling his audience, “Today’s apparent assassination attempt comes amid increasingly fierce rhetoric on the campaign trail itself.”

“Mr. Trump, his running mate JD Vance, continue to make baseless claims about Haitian immigrants in Ohio,” he added.

“That’s even worse than, ‘Well what was she wearing?’” Stuckey says. “I mean, these were the people who championed ‘me too,’ who rightly said there is never any justification for a man assaulting a woman no matter what she did.”

“But in this case, it’s Trump’s fault that he has been almost murdered in the past two months because why? Because he is welcoming explicitly this violence? No, because he has different opinions than Democrats,” she adds.

