My doctor bullied me over vaccines. RFK will end the intimidation.

The left has spent the last year fearmongering about RFK Jr. and his stance on vaccines, and the attacks are only getting more volatile and desperate as his confirmation hearings rage on.

What the left has failed to admit or accept is that RFK Jr. does not want to rid the American health care system of vaccines but rather hold manufacturers liable and give American citizens the right to choose whether or not they want to give them to their children or take them themselves.

Allie Beth Stuckey of “Relatable” couldn’t be more thrilled with RFK’s stance — especially as a mother who has undergone intense pressure and scrutiny from her medical doctors to vaccinate her children.

“I don’t know if I’ve ever talked about this, but I started having some questions for my pediatricians when my oldest was a baby, and it just seemed like a lot. It just seemed like a lot at once, when they’re really little, and so I had some questions, especially as a new mom,” Stuckey explains.

While Stuckey had her first child before COVID hit, she couldn’t help feeling that something was off with her pediatrician's response to her questions.

“I was just curious before all of that, like ‘Where do we get the science for the schedule?’ And ‘This is so much more than when I was a baby,’ and ‘What’s the reason for that?’ and ‘Is it okay to space them out?’ I just wanted to know, and I felt completely shut down by my pediatrician,” she says.

“First of all, I didn’t get any answers,” she continues. “And when I started to ask about, ‘Okay, well, what about this kind of adjusted schedule or something like that,’ I was told, ‘As you know, there’s no science backing your position. As long as you know that, there’s no medical necessity behind what you might choose to do, as long as you know that there’s no foundation to your concerns or your curiosities.’”

“It came to the point where I would not go to a pediatrician appointment without my husband because I felt like I was being made to feel stupid for just asking things, and if anything causes skepticism, it is being made to feel like you cannot ask a question,” she adds.

Stuckey isn’t alone in her experience, as mothers all over the country have reported feeling pressured by pediatricians to pump their children full of vaccines within the first year of their lives.

“A lot of parents go through this bullying in the doctor’s office, and if RFK being the head of the HHS at least changes that, gives parents more information and more power and changes the culture so that maybe doctors don’t feel like they have to be so defensive, because doctors really don’t spend a lot of time in med school learning about vaccines, but they should,” Stuckey says.

“They should know everything about them. They should know the benefits, they should know the risks, they should know the ingredients, they should be able to answer questions in a very cheery and helpful way that should be the norm,” she continues.

“I’m not saying that RFK has the power to change all of that as one individual, but I do think he has a lot of it. And I think no matter where you stand on vaccines, that would be a benefit for everyone,” she adds.

